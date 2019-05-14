Anti-Muslim Riots Spread Across SriLanka. Muslim Man Killed Amid Cufew

Islamic bombers had killed at least 300 people in the Srilanka sparking fears of sectarian violence against the country’s minority Muslim population. A social media posting sparked anti-Muslim riots across several towns in the island nation and Srilanka, as a preventive measure has blocked some social media networks and messaging apps, including Facebook and WhatsApp. But it seems these efforts along with a curphew are not enough to stop muslims from being attacked.

In an unfortunate incident the angry Mobs killed a Sri Lankan Muslim man despite a nationwide curfew imposed Monday night after anti-Muslim riots spread to three districts. The 45-year-old man was soon taken to a hospital in Puttalam district but succumbed to injuries, a police official told AFP.

“Mobs had attacked him with sharp weapons at his carpentry workshop.This is the first death from the riots.” the official added.

A police curfew, initially imposed in six villages in the district, was later extended to the entire island nation till Tuesday morning, as fears of attack on Muslims mounted.

“At several places in the North-Western Province these groups created trouble, damaged property” said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

“Police and security forces have contained the situation, but these (unidentified) groups are still trying to create trouble.” he added.