Bandipora Rape Case : Students and Security Forces Clash in Jammu & Kashmir

A protest over Bandipora rape case turned ugly on Tuesday when agitators clashed with the security forces in Srinagar. A score of students of Amar Singh College demonstrated against the rape of a minor and hurled stones at the security personnel.

The Kashmir Valley has been on the boil after a minor girl was allegedly raped by a local boy in Sumbal area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir on May 9. Police have arrested one Tahir Ahmad Mir in connection with the case. On May 12, nearly 50 security personnel deployed in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir were injured after they were pelted with stones by the protesters.

Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to complete the investigation on a fast track so that the culprit is brought to justice. The Governor has also directed the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and IG Police to personally monitor the investigation. A separate inquiry has also been ordered to check the veracity of the age of the accused.

The Governor has also requested the general public to maintain peace and harmony, assuring them that the administration is taking each and every step for maintaining law and order.