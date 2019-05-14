BJP and Nitish Kumar is responsible for sending my father to jail asserts RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janatha Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) were responsible for sending his father and former chief minister of the state Lalu Prasad Yadav to jail.

Nitish Kumar yesterday in Nalanda said that we will not let Lalu get out of jail, this statement shows that the BJP and Kumar were involved in sending my father to jail he told media

“Nitish Kumar should understand that the case against Lalu Yadav is in the High Court. Now the court will decide whether he will come out of jail rather than Kumar or Narendra Modi.” he told hitting out at Hitting out at Bihar chief minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi