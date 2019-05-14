‘Can radars detect aircraft during rain?’:Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the claims that he made in an interview to a news channel where he said that it was his raw wisdom that he used when he asked the Indian Air Force (IAF) to go ahead with the strikes at Balakot in Pakistan despite bad weather as he felt that the cloud would prevent Pakistani radars from detecting the Indian fighters.

“Narendra Modi told officers that radar won’t be able to track aircraft in bad weather. So Modiji must answer if aircraft disappear from radar when it rains in India,” said Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch, over 400 km from state capital Bhopal.

Rahul Gandhi’s sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had also targeted PM Modi over his comments. She accused him of indulging in rhetoric and said “he’s on the radar of the people”.

In an interview aired on Saturday, PM Modi had said, “The weather was not good on the day of air strike. There was a thought that crept in the minds of the experts that the day of strike should be changed. However, I suggested that the clouds could actually help our planes escape the radars.”

PM Modi’s comment triggered a series of reaction on social media from opposition parties. BJP’s Twitter handle, which tweeted the PM’s remark soon after the interview, deleted it later.