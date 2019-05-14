Latest NewsInternational

China-US Trade War: China Hits Back at US

May 14, 2019, 06:36 am IST
Less than a minute

The United States and China have intensified its trade dispute on Monday. Beijing is not sitting and watching US’ move but is planning increasing tariffs on nearly $60 billion worth of American goods. The Trump administration has already detailed plans to tax nearly every sneaker, computer, dress, and handbag that China exports to the United States.

On Friday, Trump raised tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion of Chinese goods after Washington and Beijing failed to reach a long-sought trade deal despite days of intense talks.

China has retaliated with tariffs on $60bn (£46bn) of US goods from 1 June, extending a bilateral trade war. The move comes three days after the US more than doubled tariffs on $200bn of Chinese imports.

China has raised tariffs on more than 5,000 US products like beef, lamb and pork products, as well as various varieties of vegetables, fruit juice, cooking oil, tea, and coffee.

Tags

Related Articles

A Day After Its Launch, Modicare Proves Helpful For More than 1000 Patients

Sep 25, 2018, 11:00 am IST

Nawaz Sharif bidding farewell to his wife Begum Kulsoom Shari ,Video goes viral : Watch Here

Sep 12, 2018, 06:22 am IST
Rahul

Rahul Gandhi attacks RSS again, says “RSS men sitting in every ministry and giving orders”

Apr 4, 2018, 07:52 pm IST

Food trucks to face competition; Dubai’s first kitchen of its kind

Jan 19, 2018, 07:59 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close