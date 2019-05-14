China-US Trade War: China Hits Back at US

The United States and China have intensified its trade dispute on Monday. Beijing is not sitting and watching US’ move but is planning increasing tariffs on nearly $60 billion worth of American goods. The Trump administration has already detailed plans to tax nearly every sneaker, computer, dress, and handbag that China exports to the United States.

On Friday, Trump raised tariffs from 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion of Chinese goods after Washington and Beijing failed to reach a long-sought trade deal despite days of intense talks.

China has retaliated with tariffs on $60bn (£46bn) of US goods from 1 June, extending a bilateral trade war. The move comes three days after the US more than doubled tariffs on $200bn of Chinese imports.

China has raised tariffs on more than 5,000 US products like beef, lamb and pork products, as well as various varieties of vegetables, fruit juice, cooking oil, tea, and coffee.