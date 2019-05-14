Girl Who Attempted Suicide at University College to Change the College

A student from University College at Thiruvananthapuram had attempted suicide but was lucky to be saved. She attempted suicide out of desperation of having not been able to study in an expected manner because of the bullish treatment of a few SFI leaders. She had alleged that union is forcefully making her attend programmes and do a lot more. News has now come up that the girl is changing her college, all set to leave University College of Thiruvananthapuram.

The girl has applied for a transmission certificate and her relatives said she is scared about continuing in the college. When asked whether they are going to go ahead with the complaint in which the names of SFI leaders were mentioned, the family of the girl said ” Its a girl, her safety is important. She needs to study. I hope no other girl studying in college will have to face such a situation”.

As per the Attingal police, the suicide note mentioned that some of the women office-bearers of SFI were harassing her for not taking part in their organizational activities. The note also had grievances against the college officials.