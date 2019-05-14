Hindu Terror Remark : Security beefed up outside Kamal Haasan’s residence

Security stepped up outside Kamal Hassan’s residence in Alwarpett after his Hindu terror remark in Aravakkurichi.

Haasan has been under fire since his Sunday comment when he referred to Godse and said ‘independent India’s first terrorist was a Hindu.’ “Independent India’s first terrorist was a Hindu. His name is Nathuram Godse. I’m not saying this because this is a locality with a sizeable Muslim population, I’m saying this in front of a Gandhi statue,” he had said at an election rally for his party candidate in Aravakurichi assembly constituency, which is scheduled to witness bypoll on May 19.

For this, a criminal complaint has now been filed against the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder. It is alleged in the complaint that Haasan has ‘hurt religious sentiments of Hindus by associating terrorism with Hindu religion in Tamil Nadu on May 12.’