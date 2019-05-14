Latest NewsIndia

India bans LTTE for another five years

May 14, 2019, 04:14 pm IST
The Indian government has extended ban on the Sri Lanka-based militant and political organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) for another five years, a notification on Tuesday said.

The step was taken under sub-sections (1) and (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) with immediate effect.

“The LTTE’s continued violent and disruptive activities are prejudicial to the integrity and sovereignty of India; and it continues to adopt a strong anti-India posture as also continues to pose a grave threat to the security of Indian nationals,” the notification said.

