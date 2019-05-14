“Kamal Hassan, I Like Godse More than you Because…” Check Out Ali Akbar’s Facebook Post

Tamil Superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan had initiated what could be a controversy by saying “free India’s first terrorist was a Hindu,”. He was referring to Nathuram Godse who shot down Mahatma Gandhi in 1948. Kamal Hassan was addressing an election campaign at a place called Aravakurichi in Tamil Nadu on Sunday night. Now Malayalam movie director Ali Akbar, in a series of Facebook posts has given the best reply to Kamal Hassan.

“Kamal Hasssan, I LIke Godse more than you. Because both who got killed(Mahatma Gandhi) and and the killer had the same prayer- ‘RamaRajyam’.

In another post he said:

“You can write poems for Ameen and Osama, but cannot speak a word about Godse”.

Earlier Kamal’s comment has prompted a controversial response from Tamil Nadu Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji who said Mr. Haasan’s tongue should be cut off for making that comment. “His tongue should be cut off..he has said (free India’s first extremist) was a Hindu. Extremism has no religion, neither Hindu nor Muslim nor Christian,” the State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development said.