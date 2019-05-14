Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Priyanka Gandhi’s Rally cancelled due to bad weather

May 14, 2019, 03:04 pm IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s proposed visit to Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday was cancelled due to bad weather.

Priyanka was scheduled to address a rally in Sundernagar in support of Mandi Congress candidate Aashray Sharma, a state party leader said.

Aashray is pitted against sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

He is the grandson of former Union Minister Sukh Ram. Aashray’s father Anil Sharma has recently resigned from the state cabinet.

All four seats in Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on May 19.

Anil Sharma, along with his son Ashray and father Sukh Ram had switched over to Bharatiya Janata Party, ahead of the 2017 assembly polls. He won the Mandi Vidhan Sabha seat and became power minister in the BJP government.

