KeralaLatest News

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : UDF will win in all 20 constituencies in Kerala ,says KPCC president

May 14, 2019, 05:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

The UDF will win in all the 20 constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls, said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran soon after the UDF leadership meet.

A special panel has been formed to conduct a study on the complaint of irregularities noticed in the voters list, informed Mullappally. The panel was asked to submit a report after the study.

The UDF and the congress worked in a good manner in all the twenty seats and there was no complaint on the cooperation of the activists, he said. The minority votes were centred on the UDF and the Congress. The UDF had obtained all the traditional votes, he said.

The sentiments of the public against Modi Government at the centre and Pinarayi Government in the state was strong. The UDF will continue protests against anomalies noticed in the voters list, he added.

Tags

Related Articles

Biodegradable bag that dissolves in water; video posted by Juhi Chawla goes viral

Mar 28, 2019, 10:47 pm IST

Depression in the Bay of Bengal leads to rains for the coastal areas

Dec 8, 2017, 03:32 pm IST

No dragging the luggage any more ;Self-driving suitcases coming soon

Jan 11, 2018, 08:36 pm IST
Woman transforms old wedding dresses in gowns for stillborn babies

Couples to get free fertility treatment in Dubai

Jul 15, 2017, 09:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close