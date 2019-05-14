Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : UDF will win in all 20 constituencies in Kerala ,says KPCC president

The UDF will win in all the 20 constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls, said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran soon after the UDF leadership meet.

A special panel has been formed to conduct a study on the complaint of irregularities noticed in the voters list, informed Mullappally. The panel was asked to submit a report after the study.

The UDF and the congress worked in a good manner in all the twenty seats and there was no complaint on the cooperation of the activists, he said. The minority votes were centred on the UDF and the Congress. The UDF had obtained all the traditional votes, he said.

The sentiments of the public against Modi Government at the centre and Pinarayi Government in the state was strong. The UDF will continue protests against anomalies noticed in the voters list, he added.