Monsoon likely to hit Kerala by June 4 : Skymet Report

Private weather-monitoring agency Skymet has predicted that Monsoon will hit Kerala on June 4 and reach the national capital of Delhi by June 29. It has, however, been predicted that there could be less than normal rainfall during the season.

In a press release, Skymet said that the Monsoon is expected to arrive over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by May 22 and then make way towards Kerala. It has also predicted that its progression over the country is likely to be sluggish and that the country may receive ‘Below Normal’ rains this year. “All the four regions are going to witness lesser than normal rainfall this season. East and Northeast India and central parts will be poorer than Northwest India and South Peninsula. Onset of Monsoon will be around June 4. It seems that initial advancement of Monsoon over Peninsular India is going to be slow,” said Skymet’s Jatin Singh.

In February this year, Skymet, however, had said that the country could get normal rainfall this year, pegging the probability of it at 50 per cent.