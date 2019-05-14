Latest NewsIndia

“Savarkar presented in greater light for political interests” This State to Correct Savarkar’s Portion in Text Books

May 14, 2019, 08:08 am IST
Less than a minute

The Congress government in Rajasthan made an announcement that there will be changes made in the biography of RSS icon Veer Savarkar in the curriculum. The government said this is being done to teach the “correct” history, as per the report of ANI.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasara alleged that RSS leaders like Savarkar have been glorified in the textbooks for RSS’ “political gains”.

“The then BJP government made the education department a laboratory and it had made changes in the curriculum for the political interests of the RSS. The then government had developed a biography of Veer Savarkar. The facts of this topic were subjected to revision by a review committee by our government. The report elucidated that Savarkar had been presented in greater light for political interests.”

The earlier version of the textbook of the Rajasthan state board stated Savarkar to be the “only brave revolutionary to be sentenced to two life terms of imprisonment and put in tireless efforts to stop partition.”

In the revised book by Congress, the RSS icon is portrayed as “someone who was not a hero, was troubled by the torture in the jail, and who said sorry to the British government,” as per a report of a national daily.

Tags

Related Articles

Handshake between PM and Nitish kumar ; feel something new in Indian politics?

Dec 26, 2017, 05:24 pm IST

CBI seized over 81 antique statues in godown, worth several crores

Apr 12, 2018, 12:55 pm IST
top indian bollywood actresses

See 2018’s top Indian Bollywood actresses

Mar 28, 2018, 03:45 pm IST
south korean model

South Korea’s first black model catwalks against racism

Jul 11, 2017, 12:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close