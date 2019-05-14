“Savarkar presented in greater light for political interests” This State to Correct Savarkar’s Portion in Text Books

The Congress government in Rajasthan made an announcement that there will be changes made in the biography of RSS icon Veer Savarkar in the curriculum. The government said this is being done to teach the “correct” history, as per the report of ANI.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasara alleged that RSS leaders like Savarkar have been glorified in the textbooks for RSS’ “political gains”.

“The then BJP government made the education department a laboratory and it had made changes in the curriculum for the political interests of the RSS. The then government had developed a biography of Veer Savarkar. The facts of this topic were subjected to revision by a review committee by our government. The report elucidated that Savarkar had been presented in greater light for political interests.”

The earlier version of the textbook of the Rajasthan state board stated Savarkar to be the “only brave revolutionary to be sentenced to two life terms of imprisonment and put in tireless efforts to stop partition.”

In the revised book by Congress, the RSS icon is portrayed as “someone who was not a hero, was troubled by the torture in the jail, and who said sorry to the British government,” as per a report of a national daily.