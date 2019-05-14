WATCH: This Chennai Super Kings Fan Cannot Take his Team’s Loss. Watch his Reaction

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a thrilling encounter by one run to lift their 4th Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. It was a nail-biting finish as the team in yellow needed 2 runs off the final ball, but veteran Lasith Malinga nailed it for Mumbai with a yorker as the batsman was trapped in front of the stumps. The biggest turning of the match was probably the runout of CSK skipper MS Dhoni from where CSK didn’t recover completely. The loss came as a heartbreak for CSK fans and the video of a kid who couldn’t take the loss and is crying loud has surfaced on the internet.

The boy can be seen watching the last ball, so whoever has taken the video was expecting some reaction from him, whatever be the result. Sadly, the result did not go in his favor and he started crying loud while pacing around the room, not knowing what to do. Watch video here