Actress Tapsee Pannu slams media for falsely quoting her

May 16, 2019, 07:56 pm IST
Actress Taapsee Pannu has come forward slamming the entertainment channel ‘Colors’ for falsely quoting her. The actress used her social media handle for criticising the tv channel. She used her Twitter page to slam the media channel and their PR Team for falsely quoting her and calls it a “Cheap Stunt” to get good TRP’s.

Taapsee made it clear that she is falsely quoted by Colors Infinity and Colors TV as there is no moment in the show when she said something like that.

The news was viral that Taapsee Pannu introduced her co-star from Manmarziyaan on a television show and quote, “All men are assholes, but Vicky is the best” but unfortunately that is not the case, the actress has been falsely quoted here.

She wrote, “I wonder what’s the desperation of the PR of the media channel to get views and TRPs that they have to resort to, not misquoting but actually quoting me falsely! @ColorsTV @colors_infinity it will be fun if u can show in your show when exactly I said this. #NotCool #CheapStunt”

 

