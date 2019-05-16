China to host 2023 Asian Cup football

China Will host the 2023 Asian Cup Football. As South Korea has announced that they have abandoned their bid for hosting the football event, China may get the chance. South Korea has abandoned its bid to stage Asian Cup Football tournament in 2023, leaving the sole other bidders China with a free run to become hosts.

Seoul’s Asian Cup withdrawal means that China should on June 4 be confirmed by the Asian Football Confederation as hosts of the nations championship finals for the second time.

China staged the tournament in 2004 when the hosts lost 3-1 to Japan in the Beijing final.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said in a statement that it had pulled out to strategically focus on a joint bid with North Korea to host the Women’s World Cup in the same year.

The KFA announced the joint bid in March, but diplomatic contacts between Pyongyang and Seoul have since dwindled with North Korea-US nuclear talks deadlocked.