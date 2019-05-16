Commodity Market: Gold price rises

In the commodity market, the price of gold and silver rose up.

In the commodity market, the price of gold rose by Rs. 70 to reach 33,330 per 10 grams. Spot gold was trading lower at a 1,295.70 US dollar for an ounce, globally. In the national capital New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity surged by Rs.70 each to reach at Rs.33,330 and Rs.33,160 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold remained steady at Rs. 26,500 per 8 gram.

The price of silver was gained by Rs. 50 to Rs.38,250 per kilo. The weekly-based delivery was up by Rs. 14 to reach Rs. 37,524 per kilo. Silver coins remained flat at Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs.81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.