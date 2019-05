In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee gained upper hand against the US dollar in the early trading hours. The domestic currency surged by 9 paise to reach 70.25 against the US dollar.

In the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened trading at 70.26 and it reached the day’s highest point of 70.25 which is a gain of 9 paise against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee on yesterday, rose 10 paise and closed it’s trading at 70.34 against the US dollar.