Hot Malaika Arora’s workout video; watch video

May 16, 2019, 10:58 pm IST
again malaika arora trolled for peacock magazine pic

The hot Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora has crossed 45 and the diva is a mother of 15-year-old Arhan Khan. But in the case of style, fitness and beauty she stands exceptionally hot.

The stunning actress is an avid social media user and often posts deets from her life to keep fans updated.

In her latest Instagram post, Malaika is giving major fitness goals during her workout session. The video is captioned as, “#midweekmotivation …. look Wat u made me do ……. @samsmith @namratapurohit @reebokindia”

This isn’t the first time that Malaika has shared a workout video. She is a regular at inspiring her fans to adapt to a healthy and fit lifestyle.

#midweekmotivation …. look Wat u made me do ……. @samsmith @namratapurohit @reebokindia

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

