“India is in the Path of Growth” CPI(M) Supporter Fakhrudin Ali Praises P.M Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was caught in the middle of plenty of trolls after a statement he gave in an interview claimed that a cloud cover could actually hide Indian planes from the Pakistani radar system.

“Experts were re-thinking the airstrike due to bad weather, but then I said so much cloud cover and rains could be beneficial. We can escape their radar. This was my raw wisdom. I said there could be a benefit. Then I said, there’s cloud cover, please go ahead” P.M had said.

Criticisms have come in from all corners and Reporter channel took the same topic for their evening news discussion twice. On both occasions it was T.G Mohandas who represented BJP.

On a discussion anchored by Nikesh Kumar, CPI(M) supporter Fakhrudin Ali had some strong words of criticism for Modi’s cloud theory, but was also unlike many CPI(M) supporters in pointing out the merits of Modi Govt. He said Modi shouldn’t have indulged in the military operation without technical knowledge about the subject, but also said that Modi had managed to make key moves in Indian economy.

“BJP may not get the majority like they did last time. But they will emerge as the single biggest party, NDA will come close to majority and with the help of parties like Biju Janatha Dal they will form the cabinet. “Modi can actually conduct a debate because he managed to control inflation despite the loss at agricultural field. GDP rates, amidst the demonetisation is quite okay. So India is in the path of growth, despite a few hiccups towards the end. He can choose to conduct a debate highlighting these achievements” said Fakhrudin Ali.

Ali added that Modi had promised a lot and couldn’t quite come near what he promised.