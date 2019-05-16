Latest NewsSports

Kedhar Jadhav’s Fitness a Concern. You Won’t Guess Who BCCI is Considering as a Replacement

May 16, 2019, 07:58 am IST
Kedhar Jadhav is such a key player in India’s world cup team but he is also someone who is constantly bothered by injury concerns. Kedar Jadhav suffered an injury in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League and is yet to recover, BCCI is already searching for a possible replacement.

“The BCCI national selectors have been kept apprised of Jadhav’s recovery process on a day-to-day basis. They are keeping a very close eye on his fitness in conjunction with physio Farhart. It’s too early to say whether Jadhav will be fit enough to take part in the tournament but call on that will be taken next week, probably as late as the departure date of the Indian team which is May 22,” a BCCI was quoted as saying by CricketNext.

If reports are to be believed, BCCI’s search for a replacement for Jadhav is not going through names that you would expect. Its not Pant, Its not Rayudu but it is Axar Patel who is the forerunner for being the possible replacement for Kedhar Jadhav.

India have five options from the standby list – Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Axar, Navdeep Saini. Well, the sources added that Axar and Rayudu have the edge given that Kedar was India’s sixth bowling option and hence the two will be the best fit for the role. But it is known that Axar is the most likely to get the nod.

