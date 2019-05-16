‘Lucifer 2’ will begin next year

The sequel of the Malayalam film Lucifer will likely to begin on next year. Some entertainment media reported that the ‘Lucifer 2’ will begin after the shooting of Mohanlal’s directorial debut film ‘Barroz’.

After the completion of ‘Barroz’, Mohanlal is expected to work on the second part of his blockbuster film ‘Lucifer’. Writer Murali Gopy and director Prithviraj are already working on it and we can expect an official announcement soon. Since both Prithviraj and Mohanlal are busy with other commitments, ‘Lucifer 2’ is most likely to start rolling only by the second half of next year.

The superstar Mohanlal is turning a director with an ambitious 3D film. Titled as ‘Barroz’, the film is based on a mythical story set in the Portuguese backdrop. Jijo Punnoose, the visionary filmmaker who made India’s first 3D film ‘My Dear Kuttichathan’, has penned the story. The movie is being planned to go on floors by October.