KeralaLatest News

Man Tries to Mock P.M Modi, Gets his Mouth Shut by Ali Akbar’s Comment

May 16, 2019, 07:27 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was caught in the middle of plenty of trolls after a statement he gave in an interview claimed that a cloud cover could actually hide Indian planes from the Pakistani radar system.

“Experts were re-thinking the airstrike due to bad weather, but then I said so much cloud cover and rains could be beneficial. We can escape their radar. This was my raw wisdom. I said there could be a benefit. Then I said, there’s cloud cover, please go ahead” P.M had said.

A Facebook user from Kerala named Hassan had tried to mock Modi for his ‘Cloud theory’ but got his mouth shut by a fitting reply by director Ali Akbar.

“If Modi was taught about radio active waves and clouds, if he was allowed to go school instead of selling tea, India would not have been embarassed in front of the world” he wrote on Facebook.

Ali Akbar used some of the deep rooted mythical belief in Islam to mock him back.

“It would be great if you can explain about the sperm from Spine, the flat earth and going moon on a horse back” replied Ali Akbar, which is an obvious dig at some of the Islamic beliefs.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Bar Council issued legal notice against Amitabh Bachchan regarding New Ad

Nov 1, 2018, 04:51 pm IST
Congress's defeat in Meghalaya

Meghalaya a repeat of Goa & Manipur; BJP used big money: Rahul Gandhi

Mar 6, 2018, 01:58 pm IST

Trump paid $130,000 to a pornstar?

May 3, 2018, 04:50 pm IST

These are the Bollywood stars duo, going to enjoy Valentine’s Day celebrations

Feb 10, 2018, 04:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close