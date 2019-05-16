Nathuram Godse was a ‘Patriot’, says BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur

The main in accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case, Pragya Singh Thakur claimed that Nathuram Vinayak Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi was a ‘patriot’. The BJP candidate contesting from Bhopal, Thakur claimed that Godse was a ‘patriot’, is a ‘patriot’ and will remain a ‘patriot’.

The people calling Godse, a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in this elections, she said.

#WATCH BJP Bhopal Lok Sabha Candidate Pragya Singh Thakur says 'Nathuram Godse was a 'deshbhakt', is a 'deshbhakt' and will remain a 'deshbhakt'. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections pic.twitter.com/4swldCCaHK — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2019

Earlier, she has accused that the veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is her opponent in the Lok Sabha election is the person who coined the term and ideology of ‘Hindu terrorism’.It was he who equated the ‘saffron colour’ with terrorism, she said.

Pragya Singh Thakur, the main accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case is termed as the face of ‘Hindu terrorism’ by Congress and other opposition leaders. In Malegaon bomb blast 6 people were killed and more than 100 people were injured.