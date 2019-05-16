Latest NewsIndia

Our aim is to defeat NDA, No problem if Congress doesn’t get PM : Ghulam Nabi Azad

May 16, 2019, 01:54 pm IST
Less than a minute

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said that his party does not have any problem if it did not get the Prime Minister’s post, adding that its sole objective has always been to stop the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from forming the government at the Centre.

“We have already made our stand clear. If a consensus is made in the favour of Congress, then the party will take the leadership but our aim has always been that NDA government should not come. We will go with the unanimous decision,” Mr Azad told reporters in Patna.

“We are not going to make an issue that we (Congress) will not let anyone else become the Prime Minister if it is not offered to us (Congress),” he said.

This comes after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday dared the opposition to name its prime ministerial candidate if it was sure of victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

NDA allies, particularly the BJP, have been critical of the grand alliance, saying there is no consensus between the leaders of the opposition parties and that the chief’s of all the political outfits in the mahagathbandhan want the prime ministerial post.

