Parliament approves headscarf ban in primary schools

The European country, Austria has approved a law aimed at banning the headscarf in primary schools. However, patka head covering worn by Sikh boys or the Jewish kippa would not be affected, says the government.

The law was proposed by the ruling right-wing government. Representatives of both parties of the governing coalition have said that the law is targeted at the Islamic headscarf.

Opposition MPs almost all voted against the measure.

The government has admitted that the law is likely to be challenged at Austria’s constitutional court, either on grounds of religious discrimination or because similar legislation affecting schools is normally passed with a two-thirds majority of MPs.