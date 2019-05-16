Saudi airstrikes hit Yemen capital

The Saudi-led coalition backing the Yemeni government on Thursday confirmed that its warplanes were bombing rebel targets following rebel drone attacks that closed a Saudi pipeline.

The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s government carried out a series of airstrikes Thursday in Sanaa that killed at least six people. The airstrikes hit multiple targets in the city and damaged several houses.

Saudi tragted civilian areas in Sanaa in response to Houthis attack of their oil pipelines. Families still under the rubble #Yemen pic.twitter.com/DEENZglwwC — Osamah Al-Rawhani (@OsamahAlrawhani) May 16, 2019

Sanaa has been under the control of Iran-backed Houthi rebels since late 2014, and the airstrikes come days after the Houthis claimed responsibility for drone attacks against an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi deputy defence minister, Khalid bin Salman, accused rival Iran of ordering the pipeline attacks and called them “terrorist acts.”

The attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias against the two Aramco pumping stations proves that these militias are merely a tool that Iran's regime uses to implement its expansionist agenda in the region, and not to protect the people of Yemen as the Houthis falsely claim. — Khalid bin Salman ???? ?? ????? (@kbsalsaud) May 16, 2019

Earlier, the UN envoy for Yemen warned that despite a rebel withdrawal from key ports, Yemen still faced the threat of plunging into all-out war.

The terrorist acts, ordered by the regime in Tehran, and carried out by the Houthis, are tightening the noose around the ongoing political efforts. — Khalid bin Salman ???? ?? ????? (@kbsalsaud) May 16, 2019

The envoy delivered the warning after the Huthis pulled out of three Red Sea ports, in line with a ceasefire deal reached in Stockholm in December.