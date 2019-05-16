Latest NewsGulf

Saudi airstrikes hit Yemen capital

May 16, 2019, 11:48 pm IST
The Saudi-led coalition backing the Yemeni government on Thursday confirmed that its warplanes were bombing rebel targets following rebel drone attacks that closed a Saudi pipeline.

The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s government carried out a series of airstrikes Thursday in Sanaa that killed at least six people. The airstrikes hit multiple targets in the city and damaged several houses.

Sanaa has been under the control of Iran-backed Houthi rebels since late 2014, and the airstrikes come days after the Houthis claimed responsibility for drone attacks against an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi deputy defence minister, Khalid bin Salman, accused rival Iran of ordering the pipeline attacks and called them “terrorist acts.”

Earlier, the UN envoy for Yemen warned that despite a rebel withdrawal from key ports, Yemen still faced the threat of plunging into all-out war.

The envoy delivered the warning after the Huthis pulled out of three Red Sea ports, in line with a ceasefire deal reached in Stockholm in December.

