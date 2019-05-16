Latest NewsEntertainment

Shreya Ghoshal denied permission to carry a musical instrument on flight

May 16, 2019, 11:42 am IST
Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to social media to slam an airline for not allowing her to carry a musical instrument with her on the flight.

In a scathing message she wrote, “I guess @SingaporeAir does not want musicians or any body who has a precious instrument to fly with on this airline. Well. Thank you. Lesson learnt.”

The airline apologised and wrote back, “Hi Shreya, we are sorry to hear this. May we seek more details of your concerns and what was last advised by our colleagues? Thank you.”

As Shreya calls herself a ‘recluse’, this rather mild outburst on social media surprised her fans. In fact, one user pointed out that Shreya doesn’t point out things on Twitter unless it’s a matter of grave concern.

“Well, I didn’t expect this from Singapore Airlines though. It is one of the best airlines. But yes Shreya doesn’t tweet up things unless they are bad/worse,” the user wrote.

