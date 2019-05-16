Singer Shreya Ghoshal slams airlines for not allowing her to carry musical instruments

The most celebrated singer of Indian music industry Shreya Ghoshal has come forward criticising Singapore Airlines for not allowing to carry music instruments in the flight.

She was barred by the airline’s authority from carrying a musical instrument among her luggage. Outraged by the same, Shreya Ghoshal tweeted and expressed her disappointment towards airlines management.

She wrote, “I guess @SingaporeAir does not want musicians or any body who has a precious instrument to fly with on this airline. Well. Thank you. Lesson learnt.”

Soon after her complaint, the airlines apologised for the same and even ensured that they would inquire into the matter. It wrote, “”Hi Shreya, we are sorry to hear this. May we seek more details of your concerns and what was last advised by our colleagues? Thank you.”