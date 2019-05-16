The Big M’s of Mollywood Come Together For this Wedding Function. Guess Who Got Married!

Mammootty and Mohanlal, the two big M’s of Mollwood are known for the friendship and brotherhood they keep in between them. The two superstars have plenty of films together and is always a treat for fans when they come together. Well the duo has once again appeared together,this time for a wedding function.

This was the wedding of the daugher of producer Santhosh T Kuruvila. Both Lal and Mammootty came in white dress, while Mammootty chose to wear a Dhothi along with it, Mohanlal wore a pair of black pants.

Santhosh T Kuruvila has shared more pics on his Facebook page.