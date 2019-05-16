Virender Sehwag Picks his ‘Most Talented player’ in the Current Indian Cricket Team- No Its not Kohli!

The world cup is all set to start in two weeks and Indian cricket team are packing their bags to England for the big event with a lot of hope. This Indian cricket team has pretty much all bases covered and is abundant with talent, but former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has picked one player as the most talented player in the squad.

If you think Sehwag could have picked Kohli, Bumrah or even K.L Rahul, no. Sehwag thinks it is all rounder Hardik Pandya who is the most talented in the current Indian squad.

Pandya slammed 402 runs in 15 innings in the tournament at a strike rate of 191.42 in the recently concluded IPL. He was one of the key reasons behind the success of Mumbai Indians in the season.

“There is no one even closer to Hardik Pandya’s talent with both bat and ball. If there was someone even closer to him, the three-dimensional players picked by BCCI, were even closer to him, Pandya would not have made it back into the team.,” Sehwag said while talking on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag also said that the whole Koffee with Karan controversy surroounding Pandya and Rahul was blown out of proportion.