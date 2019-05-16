KeralaLatest News

Women activist Liby who was arrested for hurting religious sentiments again shares an abusive post

May 16, 2019
Liby Sebastian, the controversial women activist who tried to enter Sabarimala unsuccessfully was earlier arrested by Kerala police for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu devotees by posting abusive posts in the social media.

She has now come forward with an abusive FB post in which she slams the Ayppa devotees and Sabarimala protestors. Earlier, in yesterday a rumour has been spread in the media that Bindhu Ammini, the first lady who entered the Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court verdict will again try to enter the hill shrine. So many devotees grouped in Sabarimala to oppose that. Liby has shared the FB post on this incident.

