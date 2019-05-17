Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Actress Hina Khan make red carpet debut at Cannes; Photo Gallery

May 17, 2019, 06:56 pm IST
The top Indian Television actress Hina Khan made her debut red carpet entry at the Cannes film festival. Hina Khan, known for playing Akshara in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In 2017, she participated in Bigg Boss 11 and became the first runner up.

She is currently portraying Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kayy. Khan is one of Indian television industry’s highest-paid actresses.

She was at the screening of the Brazilian drama film Bacurau on Wednesday. The actor is reportedly at Cannes for the screening of her short film, Lines, which is based on the Kargil War.

