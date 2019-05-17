Amitabh Bachchan is better alternative than Modi for being PM says Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi who has held a massive roadshow in Mirzapur parliamentary constituency had taken a bad shot at the PM saying that he is the greatest actor. She also pointed it that it is better if you choose veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan as the Prime Minister.

“You have chosen the greatest actor as Prime Minister. It would have been better if you had made Amitabh Bachchan as Prime Minister, anyhow they will not do anything for you,” she said candidly.

She held the roadshow to show the strength of the party before the campaign.

Attacking Modi and his policies, Priyanka during her roadshow said, “Youth are unemployed. Farmers are suffering. So far, 12, 000 farmers have committed suicide. I believe he is not a leader but an actor.” she added.