BJP suspends media cell head for calling Mahatma Gandhi “Father of Pakistan”

May 17, 2019, 05:28 pm IST
Bharatiya Janatha Party on Friday has suspended its Madhya Pradesh media cell head Anil Saumitra from the primary membership over the controversial remark on Mahatma Gandhi.

While remarking the Nathuram Godse controversy, Anil Saumitra had called Mahatma Gandhi the “father of Pakistan”.

“Pakistan was born with the blessings of Bapu, therefore Mahatma Gandhi can be the father of Pakistan but not of India,” he asserted in his facebook post.

BJP has suspended Saumitra on behalf of his post and sought a reply within seven days.

The Mahatma Gandhi-Nathuram Godse controversy started with Kamal Hassan who said that Godse was “independent India’s first Hindu terrorist”.

