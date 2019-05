In the commodity market, the price of precious yellow metal gold remained firm.

In the global market, the price of spot gold remained $ 1286.44 per ounce. The US gold futures also remained unchanged at $ 1287.20 per ounce. The price of spot gold marked its biggest one-day percentage decline in a month yesterday. The price of spot gold declined 0.8% yesterday.

On the other hand, the price of silver fell down. The price of silver fell down by 0.2 % at $14.52 for an ounce.