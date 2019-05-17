‘Cow dung Cake for sale’ in online

Believe it or not, but the latest entrant to the world internet shopping is cow dung patties. And, they’re selling like hot cakes. Major e-commerce companies operating in India are selling cow dung on their platform! So, now you can buy the cow dung cakes just sitting in your home by using your credit card or debit card or even choose cash on delivery model.

Major online retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, eBay India, Shopclues currently list cow dung on their websites. According to the industry sources, demand spikes during festivals like Diwali and during the winters, when people burn cow dung cakes to keep themselves warm. They can be bought from Rs 600 to Rs 650.

The patties comprising cow poop mixed up with hay and dried in hot sun made mainly by women in rural India. The cow dung cakes are used to fuel the fire, in Hindu religious rituals and used in gardens.