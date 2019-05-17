Eggs, Stones thrown at meeting addressed by Kamal Haasan 

A day after slipper was hurled at actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan at a public rally, two unidentified men threw eggs and stones at the dais from where the Makkal Needhi Maiam founder had addressed a public meeting of the party in Aravakurichi in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

No injuries were reported in the incident which took place when Haasan was climbing down the stage after finishing his address.

Haasan waded into a controversy a few days ago after he said during a rally in Aravakurichi that independent India’s “first terrorist was Nathuram Godse, a Hindu man.” His comment, delivered in a constituency which is minority community-dominated, was construed as “anti-Hindu” by right-wing groups and the BJP.

Police said that the MNM chief was escorted to safety after the incident occurred on Thursday night. Following this, MNM workers allegedly roughed up the two men who had allegedly hurled eggs and stones. However, the cops present at the spot intervened and took away the two men for probe, news agency PTI reported.

Supporters and workers of the MNM also staged a protest after the incident but called it off after the police talked to them, the news agency said.