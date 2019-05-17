“Every religion has its own terrorists, history will tell you ” says Kamal Hassan

The actor turned politician who has now jumped into the pool of terrorist remarks has now asserted that ” every religion has its own terrorist and that no one claim to be sanctimonious.

The Makkal Needhi Mariam chief has asserted that he is not afraid of being arrested but warned such kind of actions would escalate tensions.

The MNM founder said the remarks made during the Aravakurichi Assembly segment by poll campaign meet on Sunday were not made for the first time, even as he asserted that “every religion has its own terrorist” and “this shows that all religions have their extremists.”

“Let me tell you terrorists abound all religions. Every religion has its own terrorists and we cannot claim that we are sanctimonious and we have not done that. History shows you that all religions have their extremists,” he expressed to media

I don’t fear arrest but I have got campaigning to do. Let them arrest. But if they arrest me tensions will escalate. This is not my request but advice, he added

The actor turned politician, filed an anticipatory bail after registering the FIR.