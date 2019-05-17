CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

” Excited about working with the Legend Mohanlal sir”, says Bollywood actor

May 17, 2019, 07:48 pm IST
Bollywood actor-director Arbaaz Khan has made it official that he will indeed make his Malayalam debut with  Mohanlal film! He will play the main role in the upcoming film of Mohanlal directed by ace director Siddique ‘Big Brother’.   Arbaaz will be playing the role of an antagonist in this film.

Taking to Twitter, Arbaaz posted pictures of himself along with Mohanlal and the director. He also informed his fans of his debut news and that he will also start shooting from July for this film.

He wrote on Twitter, “Super excited about working with the Legend Mohanlal sir and ace director Siddique sir. It’s my debut in the Malayalam film industry with a film called “Big Brother”. So looking forward to the shoot in July.”

Currently, the actor is busy shooting for his brother Salman’s Dabangg 3. Interestingly, Siddique has previously directed Salman Khan in the Hindi remake of his own Malayalam film, Bodyguard.

