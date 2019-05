In the forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar. In the early hours of trading, the Indian rupee slipped 29 paise at 70.32 against the US dollar.

At the Interbank forex market, the domestic currency opened trading at 70.22 and later fell further down against the US dollar slipping around 29 paise at 70.32.

The Indian rupee ended it’s trading at 70.03 against the US dollar yesterday.