‘Godse Killed 1, Kasab Killed 72, Rajiv Gandhi Killed 17,000’,says BJP MP

May 17, 2019, 11:10 am IST
The row triggered over Nathuram Godse being called “Hindu terrorist” by actor-politician Kamal Haasan, has now dragged in late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. A BJP lawmaker from Karnataka not only drew parallels between Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Godse and Rajiv Gandhi, but also described the latter as worse than him.

In his rant on social media, BJP MP Nalin Kumar Kateel also compared Gandhi with 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Asking users on Twitter who was “more cruel”, the parliamentarian said Kasab was responsible for death of “72 people”, but Rajiv Gandhi ended up “killing 17,000”.

“Godse killed one, Kasab killed 72, Rajiv Gandhi killed 17,000. You judge who is more cruel in this,” said Kateel, a two-time sitting Lok Sabha MP from  Dakshina Kannada constituency.

 

