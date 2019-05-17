“I don’t have any problem with sex”; Ekta Kapoor on demand to regulate digital content

Producer Ekta Kapoor is not in favor of regulating streaming platforms as she believes it will only create a bigger need for unregulated content.

The Supreme Court has sought the government’s response on a plea to regulate the functioning of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Currently, there is no censorship on online content other than age rating.

“Prohibition will create a bigger want. This is a sad situation… A lot of people ask me, ‘How can you be so bold?’ but I have always said this that I don’t have any problem with sex.

“If the person who is acting has consensually agreed to have people watch them and the person is watching because he wants to watch it (then there is no issue). It is a two-way street. When anything is a one-way street, even in a marriage, it is a crime. Sex is not an issue, forcing yourself (on someone) is.”