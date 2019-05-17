If Indira can be given credit for 1971 war why not Modi for Balakot asks Union minister Jitendra Singh

The Union minister Jitendra Singh Friday asked why canon, not Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot be recognized in a successful air strike in Balakot. if then prime minister Indira Gandhi can be credited for the victory in the 1971 war, get the credit for

Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, said, that throughout the Lok Sabha election campaign, the Congress and its allies have been attacking the BJP and the PM for allegedly taking credit for the successful strikes by the Indian Air Force on terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot.

Since Independence, whenever there was an armed conflict with a foreign nation, the credit or discredit obviously went to the ruling dispensation and its head, he said.

By the same logic, Indira Gandhi’s greatest achievement as PM is still remembered to be the victory in the Indo-Pak war of 1971 which led to the liberation of Bangladesh, he said.