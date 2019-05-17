Latest NewsNEWS

India will offer full support to Sri Lanka in dealing with Jihadi terrorism says High Commissioner of India

May 17, 2019, 08:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

It was stated that Indian will provide full support to Sri Lanka in fighting terrorism the same was asserted by High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu after meeting the top Buddhist clergy in Kandy on Friday.

After the meeting, the High Commissioner said India stands firmly and strongly with Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the attacks on April 21st in which many innocent lives were lost including 11 Indian nationals.

He said India will fight this jihadist ideology and jihadist terror together, shoulder to shoulder and assured India’s support for Sri Lanka.

Tags

Related Articles

Strange signals detected coming from a nearby star

Jul 18, 2017, 04:35 pm IST
indian-actress-got-married-without-her-knowledge

“Indian Actress got married” without her knowledge

Feb 21, 2018, 11:06 am IST
bus accident

Oman road accident: 2 dead, many injured

Jul 26, 2017, 03:32 pm IST

Tribunal issues notice to SIMI to appear before it on Apr 15

Mar 15, 2019, 11:08 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close