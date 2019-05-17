India will offer full support to Sri Lanka in dealing with Jihadi terrorism says High Commissioner of India

It was stated that Indian will provide full support to Sri Lanka in fighting terrorism the same was asserted by High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu after meeting the top Buddhist clergy in Kandy on Friday.

After the meeting, the High Commissioner said India stands firmly and strongly with Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the attacks on April 21st in which many innocent lives were lost including 11 Indian nationals.

He said India will fight this jihadist ideology and jihadist terror together, shoulder to shoulder and assured India’s support for Sri Lanka.