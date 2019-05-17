Latest NewsIndia

Intelligence agencies warn of terror attack in the state

May 17, 2019, 05:22 pm IST
The Intelligence agencies have warned there is a possibility of terror attacks in the Jammu and Kashmir. The agencies have warned that the terrorists may attack the airbases of Indian Air Force at Srinagar and Avantipora. A high alert has been declared in the air bases.

The Intelligence Bureau has given the warning as the encounter between militants and security forces has been increased in recent days. The IB report claims that the militants may use Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) for the attack.

The national medias quoting the IB reports claim that the terror attack may likely to happen on ‘Ramadan 17’ as it is the day on which Badar War was started according to Islamic tradition.

