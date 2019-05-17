Latest NewsIndia

Mamata Banerjee Predicts the Number of Seats BJP is Going to Get in Loksabha Elections

May 17, 2019, 08:32 am IST
Mamata Banerjee has intensified her attack on BJP ever since the violence in Amit Shah’s roadshow in Kolkata. The EC on Wednesday had curtailed campaigning for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, citing violent clashes and arson at Shah’s roadshow on Tuesday evening. Now Mamata has predicted the number of seats BJP is going to get in the ongoing Loksabha elections.

 “Andhra- Zero, Tamil Nadu- Zero, Maharashtra 20… 200 seats gone” said Mamata. She added that BJP will not get more than 100 Seats.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the EC’s decisions to cut short the election campaign and remove two senior officers have been as per the direction of the BJP, its President Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Some emergency situation has arisen due to some directions of the Election Commission. I don’t consider these as EC’s decision. These have been taken as per the direction of the BJP, Modi and Amit Shah.” Mamata had said.

