‘Narendra Modi will rule India for 25 years’, claims Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the ‘Modi rule’ will continue in India for the next 25 years. He in an interview given to news agency PTI said this quoting the renowned socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia.

Modi is keen on providing toilets and fuel to the poorer section of Indian society and because of that he will continue in power for the next 25 years, he said. The common man has come nearer to Narendra Modi. The election results will be a setback to those who rely on caste, religion, vote bank and regional politics, he added.

In the Modi rule 1.5 crore people get houses, 4 crore people get electric connection and around 7 crore women get free LPG connection. This is the first time that in the history of independent India that poor people getting home, electricity and LPG for free of cost, he claimed.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also claimed that the BJP will at least two seats more than it gained in the last general election in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP will win 74 seats out of 80 in the state, he said.