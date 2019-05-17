‘Not afraid of being arrested, every Religion has its own terrorist’,says Kamal Haasan

A day after two unidentified persons purportedly hurled eggs and stones during his bypoll campaign, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday said that he feels the quality of polity is going down.

Haasan recently stirred a controversy with his comment that “free India’s first extremist was a Hindu”, a reference to Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

“I don’t feel threatened. Every religion has its own terrorist, we cannot claim that we are sanctimonious. History shows that all religions have their extremists,” said Haasan while talking to media today.

When asked about the protests over his remark, the actor-turned-politician said he was not afraid of being arrested. “Let them arrest me. If they do that, it will only create more problems. It is not a warning but only a piece of advice.”

On Wednesday, footwear was thrown during the actor’s bypoll campaign at Thirupparankundram in Madurai.

Haasan had last night taken to Twitter to urge his supporters to stay calm.

“Dear MNM family and fans, this is an acid test for our decorum and demeanour. Do not listen to their noises and be drawn into their violence,” he tweeted.

“They are extremists who are slighted by the Truth. Naalai Namadhey! (Tomorrow belongs to us), ” he added.