Read to know whom Salman Khan believes would win National Award for ‘Bharat’

May 17, 2019, 03:52 pm IST
The ace star Salman Khan who is now sharing space with Katrina Kaif in the film ” Bharath” which is the most awaited film has asserted that Katrina Kaif will definitely win National Award for ‘Bharat’.

Salman and Katrina, along with the team Bharat, recently interacted with the media at the launch of the new song ‘Zinda’ from the film.

The on-screen couple got into a funny banter at the song launch when one of the fans quizzed the superstar about Katrina’s performance in ‘Bharat’ to which he said, “Katrina has done a lot of hard work. She has done a brilliant job in the film. She will definitely win the National Award for her performance.”

